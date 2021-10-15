Clear icon
Weather

Warm through Saturday then Fall returns

Open window weather on the way

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

Looking Ahead
Patchy to dense areas of fog will start your finally Friday.  Becoming partly cloudy and warm today.  Near record highs today and Saturday, then a cold front brings Fall back to the forecast.

Today:  Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s.  Wind, northeast 5-15 mph.  Mostly clear with patchy fog tonight.

Saturday:  Wake up temperatures in the 60s to 70s with patchy fog.  Near record highs with afternoon temperatures in the 80s to low 90s.  Wind, northeast 5-10 mph.  Showers develop across southeast Georgia from 11am through 4pm, 4pm through 11pm for northeast Florida, 20-30 percent.  Clearing overnight.

Looking ahead:  Open window weather Sunday!  Seasonal temperatures continue for the start of the week.

7am 65

8am 68

9am 72

10am 78

11am 83

12pm 85

3pm 88

5pm 85

8pm 78

10pm 76

11pm 75

Sunrise:  7:29 am

Sunset:  6:55 pm

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

The Morning Show forecaster, comic foil, culinary expert, home improvement expert and beer connoisseur.

