Warm through Saturday then Fall returns

Patchy to dense areas of fog will start your finally Friday. Becoming partly cloudy and warm today. Near record highs today and Saturday, then a cold front brings Fall back to the forecast.
Today: Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s. Wind, northeast 5-15 mph. Mostly clear with patchy fog tonight.
Saturday: Wake up temperatures in the 60s to 70s with patchy fog. Near record highs with afternoon temperatures in the 80s to low 90s. Wind, northeast 5-10 mph. Showers develop across southeast Georgia from 11am through 4pm, 4pm through 11pm for northeast Florida, 20-30 percent. Clearing overnight.
Looking ahead: Open window weather Sunday! Seasonal temperatures continue for the start of the week.
7am 65
8am 68
9am 72
10am 78
11am 83
12pm 85
3pm 88
5pm 85
8pm 78
10pm 76
11pm 75
Sunrise: 7:29 am
Sunset: 6:55 pm