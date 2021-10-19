Partly cloudy and mild today, warmer days to come

Seasonal temperatures under partly cloudy skies today. Patchy fog with light wind will start the day. Becoming partly cloudy with seasonal afternoon highs. Warming temperatures through the end of the week.

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind, northeast 5 - 15 mph. Partly cloudy and calm with patchy fog tonight.

Wednesday: A cool start with light patchy fog. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to 60s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Clear skies with patchy fog overnight.

Looking ahead: Temperatures will climb to slightly above seasonal trends through the end of the week with a slight chance of showers late Friday, early Saturday.

7am 52

8am 55

9am 62

10am 69

11am 75

12pm 78

3pm 81

5pm 79

8pm 71

10pm 69

11pm 68

Sunrise: 7:32 am

Sunset: 6:51 pm