Partly cloudy and mild today, warmer days to come

Seasonal temperatures under partly cloudy skies today. Patchy fog with light wind will start the day. Becoming partly cloudy with seasonal afternoon highs. Warming temperatures through the end of the week.
Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind, northeast 5 - 15 mph. Partly cloudy and calm with patchy fog tonight.
Wednesday: A cool start with light patchy fog. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to 60s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Clear skies with patchy fog overnight.
Looking ahead: Temperatures will climb to slightly above seasonal trends through the end of the week with a slight chance of showers late Friday, early Saturday.
7am 52
8am 55
9am 62
10am 69
11am 75
12pm 78
3pm 81
5pm 79
8pm 71
10pm 69
11pm 68
Sunrise: 7:32 am
Sunset: 6:51 pm