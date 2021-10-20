Warm Wednesday, above normal temperatures continue

A little warmer under partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Mostly clear and cool tonight with patchy fog inland. Temperatures trend warmer through the end of the week.

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind, east-northeast 5 - 15 mph. Mostly clear and calm with patchy fog tonight.

Thursday: A mild start with light patchy fog. Wake up temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s. Clear skies with patchy fog overnight.

Looking ahead: Temperatures will be slightly above seasonal averages through the end of the week with a slight chance of showers late Friday.

7am 57

8am 60

9am 66

10am 73

11am 78

12pm 80

3pm 83

5pm 80

8pm 72

10pm 70

11pm 69

Sunrise: 7:32 am

Sunset: 6:50 pm