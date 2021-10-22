A few showers today, sunny skies tomoow

Cloudy skies and patchy fog this morning. Warming through the afternoon with a few showers possible. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy late tonight, patchy fog possible. Temperatures continue above normal through the weekend.
Today: Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind, southwest 5 - 10 mph. Showers possible across the area, 20 percent. Mostly cloudy then partly cloudy skies late with patchy fog inland.
Saturday: Patchy fog under partly cloudy skies. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to 60s. A partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warm afternoon with highs in the 80s. Mostly clear and mild night.
Looking ahead: Above normal temperatures continue through the weekend with showers possible through much of next week.
7am 64
8am 67
9am 71
10am 76
11am 80
12pm 83
3pm 86
5pm 84
8pm 78
10pm 76
11pm 75
Sunrise: 7:34 am
Sunset: 6:48 pm