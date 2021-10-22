A few showers today, sunny skies tomoow

Cloudy skies and patchy fog this morning. Warming through the afternoon with a few showers possible. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy late tonight, patchy fog possible. Temperatures continue above normal through the weekend.

Today: Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind, southwest 5 - 10 mph. Showers possible across the area, 20 percent. Mostly cloudy then partly cloudy skies late with patchy fog inland.

Saturday: Patchy fog under partly cloudy skies. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to 60s. A partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warm afternoon with highs in the 80s. Mostly clear and mild night.

Looking ahead: Above normal temperatures continue through the weekend with showers possible through much of next week.

7am 64

8am 67

9am 71

10am 76

11am 80

12pm 83

3pm 86

5pm 84

8pm 78

10pm 76

11pm 75

Sunrise: 7:34 am

Ad

Sunset: 6:48 pm