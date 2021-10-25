Soggy start to the day, then partly cloudy skies

Cloudy skies with showers will start the day. Becoming partly cloudy this afternoon with near seasonal afternoon highs. Mostly clear overnight with temperatures hovering above average. Sunny and dry through midweek, showers and storms return Thursday.
Today: Becoming partly cloudy with highs in the 80s. Wind W/SW 5-15 mph. Mostly clear tonight with light patchy fog.
Tuesday: Patchy fog under mostly clear skies. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mostly clear and cool night.
Looking ahead: Sunny and mild through Wednesday then a stronger cold front pushes through Thursday, Friday followed by a cool Halloween weekend.
7am 73
8am 74
9am 75
10am 77
11am 79
12pm 80
3pm 83
5pm 81
8pm 77
10pm 75
11pm 74
Sunrise: 7:36 am
Sunset: 6:45 pm