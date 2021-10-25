Soggy start to the day, then partly cloudy skies

Cloudy skies with showers will start the day. Becoming partly cloudy this afternoon with near seasonal afternoon highs. Mostly clear overnight with temperatures hovering above average. Sunny and dry through midweek, showers and storms return Thursday.

Today: Becoming partly cloudy with highs in the 80s. Wind W/SW 5-15 mph. Mostly clear tonight with light patchy fog.

Tuesday: Patchy fog under mostly clear skies. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mostly clear and cool night.

Looking ahead: Sunny and mild through Wednesday then a stronger cold front pushes through Thursday, Friday followed by a cool Halloween weekend.

7am 73

8am 74

9am 75

10am 77

11am 79

12pm 80

3pm 83

5pm 81

8pm 77

10pm 75

11pm 74

Sunrise: 7:36 am

Sunset: 6:45 pm