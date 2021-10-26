Sunny, cool and breezy keeps the forecast easy

Sunny and breezy this afternoon. A mild morning under clear skies will become sunny and breezy this afternoon. Wind west-northwest 10-15 mph, with gusts reaching 25 mph. Mostly clear overnight with patchy fog inland. Near seasonal temperatures with increasing clouds late Wednesday. Showers with storms will push through early Thursday followed by much cooler temperatures.
Today: Sunny and breezy. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mostly clear and cool overnight with patchy fog inland.
Wednesday: Patchy fog under mostly clear skies. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to 60s. Becoming partly cloudy with highs in the 70s to low 80s. Clouds will increase overnight with showers, storms expected early Thursday morning.
Looking ahead: A cold front will push through Thursday with scattered showers, storms then a cool Halloween weekend.
7am 73
8am 74
9am 75
10am 77
11am 79
12pm 80
3pm 83
5pm 81
8pm 77
10pm 75
11pm 74
Sunrise: 7:37 am
Sunset: 6:44 pm