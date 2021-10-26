Sunny, cool and breezy keeps the forecast easy

Sunny and breezy this afternoon. A mild morning under clear skies will become sunny and breezy this afternoon. Wind west-northwest 10-15 mph, with gusts reaching 25 mph. Mostly clear overnight with patchy fog inland. Near seasonal temperatures with increasing clouds late Wednesday. Showers with storms will push through early Thursday followed by much cooler temperatures.

Today: Sunny and breezy. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mostly clear and cool overnight with patchy fog inland.

Wednesday: Patchy fog under mostly clear skies. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to 60s. Becoming partly cloudy with highs in the 70s to low 80s. Clouds will increase overnight with showers, storms expected early Thursday morning.

Looking ahead: A cold front will push through Thursday with scattered showers, storms then a cool Halloween weekend.

7am 73

8am 74

9am 75

10am 77

11am 79

12pm 80

3pm 83

5pm 81

8pm 77

10pm 75

11pm 74

Sunrise: 7:37 am

Sunset: 6:44 pm