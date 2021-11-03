Nor’easter - So, it begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Coastal Flood Watches have been issues along all of the Florida and Georgia Coastal areas, including all inland tidal areas. Northeast winds continue to slowly build into Saturday, then only slowly subside into Sunday. The impact will be for ever increasing high tides, that are already predicted to be this year’s King Tides. King tides are the highest high tides of the year. The reasoning is that during certain astronomical configurations of the Earth, Moon and Sun can add to tidal ranges. King high tides run about 6=12″ higher than normal astronomical tides. Interestingly, low tides also run below their normal range, by about 6″-12″. The result is for a far greater range from low to high tides.

The multi-days of onshore winds will also slow the ability for outgoing tides to “flush” back into the Atlantic Ocean. The result is for inland tidal areas to build higher and higher water levels. If you live along any inland tidal river, or creek, do expect increasing threat of backyard flooding. Some of the flooding could be very significant depending on your location and the ultimate intensity of the nor’easter.

Best guess is that Atlantic Ocean high tides will be 1-2′ higher than normal and will likely reach to area sand dunes. That means wave action on the dunes will be significant enough to cause damage to the dunes, furthermore winds will be predominately out of the northeast to northerly direction. This will lead to a very strong north to south ocean current which will scrub away beach sands. Expect moderate beach erosion from this nor’easter.

Basically, area beaches will not be the same, similar, but not the same after the nor’easter subsides early next week.

More advisories are likely including:

Expected Advisories/Watches/Warnings Maximum impacts Worst time Length of impact Coastal Flood Watch Water levels up to 2′ above normal high tide Saturday & Sunday Morning Thursday through Sunday (4 days) High Rip Current Risk Expect large rips Now through Monday Thursday through Monday (5days) Heavy Surf Advisories Surf running up to 7′ Saturday Morning Thursday through Sunday (4 days) Gale watch/warning Coastal (offshore) winds to 50 mph Saturday Morning Friday and Saturday Inland Flood (rain) Watch Rainfall amounts could exceed 3″ Friday night to Saturday morning Friday night through Saturday afternoon Inland Flood (rain) Warning Excessive localized downpours Friday night to Saturday morning Friday night through Saturday afternoon * Note no severe weather is expected ** Could be others, stay alert

Notice: The impacts will be very decidedly along area coastal locations. That includes all coastal counties in Georgia and Florida.

Here are the expectations for the up coming nor’easter.

This will be a significant nor'easter, the questions still unknown will be how much rainfall will take place west of Jacksonville

Inland winds will be somewhat less