Weather Alert today and Saturday

Weather Alert Day due to strong wind and potential for flooding. Main impacts will be along our beaches. This weather event will be begin to ramp up this morning and continue through Saturday. Wind, rain will decrease late Saturday through early Sunday.

Friday: Weather Alert day as the nor’easter strengthens. Wind and rain impact, especially along our beaches and rivers. Flooding possible along area rivers and our beaches at times of high tide. Rainfall amounts for coastal zones will average 2-5 inches, some areas could see higher amounts. Wind, NE 20-30 with gust to 40 mph. Stronger gusts possible. Wake-up temperatures, as showers, rain spread from the south, in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 50s to 60s. Rain continues overnight.

Saturday: Nor’easter continues. Wind driven rain with flooding possible at times of high time. Windy with widespread rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain turns to showers late. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind NNW 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance

Ad

of rain 80 percent. Clouds continue through early evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers, 40 percent.

Looking ahead: Chance of showers early Sunday then becoming sunny with less wind. Sunny skies continue through the start of the week.

7am 54

8am 57

9am 58

10am60

12pm 62

3pm 63

5pm 61

8pm 59

10pm 58

11pm 57

Sunrise: 7:44 am

Sunset: 6:36 pm