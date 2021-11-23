A brrr-eezy start to the day, warming by the end of the week

A holiday chill is in the air! Sunny, cool and breezy today. Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees below average this afternoon. Clear skies tonight with a Freeze Warning for Ware County, GA. Temperatures will warm to seasonal levels by the end of the week.
Today: Sunny, cool and breezy. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s to low 60s. Wind NW 15 - 20 mph. Clear skies tonight with a Freeze Warning in Ware County late tonight through 8am Wednesday.
Wednesday: A cold start with freezing to near freezing temperatures for portions of southeast Georgia. A wide range of wake up temperatures. SE GA, near freezing temperatures inland, 40s for coastal zones. Inland NE FL, mid 30s to low 40s, coastal zones upper 40s to low 50s. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Mostly clear overnight.
Looking ahead: A chilly start to Thanksgiving then becoming partly cloudy with near seasonal temperatures. Seasonal temperatures expected Friday.
7am 44
8am 46
9am 50
10am 52
12pm 56
3pm 59
5pm 56
8pm 46
10pm 44
11pm 43
Sunrise: 6:59 am
Sunset: 5:27 pm