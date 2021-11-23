A brrr-eezy start to the day, warming by the end of the week

A holiday chill is in the air! Sunny, cool and breezy today. Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees below average this afternoon. Clear skies tonight with a Freeze Warning for Ware County, GA. Temperatures will warm to seasonal levels by the end of the week.

Today: Sunny, cool and breezy. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s to low 60s. Wind NW 15 - 20 mph. Clear skies tonight with a Freeze Warning in Ware County late tonight through 8am Wednesday.

Wednesday: A cold start with freezing to near freezing temperatures for portions of southeast Georgia. A wide range of wake up temperatures. SE GA, near freezing temperatures inland, 40s for coastal zones. Inland NE FL, mid 30s to low 40s, coastal zones upper 40s to low 50s. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Mostly clear overnight.

Looking ahead: A chilly start to Thanksgiving then becoming partly cloudy with near seasonal temperatures. Seasonal temperatures expected Friday.

7am 44

8am 46

9am 50

10am 52

12pm 56

3pm 59

5pm 56

8pm 46

10pm 44

11pm 43

Sunrise: 6:59 am

Sunset: 5:27 pm