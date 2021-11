JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Not super cold air, but a chill returns and on Tuesday we will struggle to see highs get out of the 50s. Sunny and chilly! Wake up temperatures in the 40s. Afternoon highs in the 50s, Breezy, NE 15-20 mph.

Looking ahead: Colder morning temperatures Wednesday morning with the potential for frost across SE GA then open window weather for Thanksgiving.