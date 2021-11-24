There could be some frost on the pumpkin this morning

Freezing to near freezing temperatures this morning with patchy inland frost. Becoming partly cloudy and breezy today. Afternoon highs remain below seasonal averages. A little warmer for Thanksgiving.
Today: Partly cloudy, cool and breezy. Afternoon highs in the 60s. Wind NE 10 - 15 mph. Mostly clear skies and warmer tonight.
Thanksgiving: Partly cloudy with open window friendly temperatures. Morning lows in the upper 30s to 40s for SE GA, 40s and 50s for NE FL. Afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s. Mostly clear overnight with patch inland frost for SE GA.
Looking ahead: A series of mainly dry cold fronts will move though over the next several days keeping our temperatures below seasonal averages.
7am 38
8am 40
9am 49
10am 57
12pm 63
3pm 65
5pm 62
8pm 55
10pm 54
11pm 53
Sunrise: 7:00 am
Sunset: 5:27 pm