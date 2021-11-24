There could be some frost on the pumpkin this morning

Freezing to near freezing temperatures this morning with patchy inland frost. Becoming partly cloudy and breezy today. Afternoon highs remain below seasonal averages. A little warmer for Thanksgiving.

Today: Partly cloudy, cool and breezy. Afternoon highs in the 60s. Wind NE 10 - 15 mph. Mostly clear skies and warmer tonight.

Thanksgiving: Partly cloudy with open window friendly temperatures. Morning lows in the upper 30s to 40s for SE GA, 40s and 50s for NE FL. Afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s. Mostly clear overnight with patch inland frost for SE GA.

Looking ahead: A series of mainly dry cold fronts will move though over the next several days keeping our temperatures below seasonal averages.

7am 38

8am 40

9am 49

10am 57

12pm 63

3pm 65

5pm 62

8pm 55

10pm 54

11pm 53

Sunrise: 7:00 am

Sunset: 5:27 pm