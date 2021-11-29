Waking up to cloudy skies, heading home with the sun

A cloudy start to the day then becoming sunny this afternoon. A cool start to the week will slowly warm to above seasonal averages through the week.

Today: Sunny and cool this afternoon. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to 60s. Wind NW 5-10 mph. Clear skies with frost possible across inland areas of NE FL and SE GA. Frost Advisory through 8am Tuesday morning.

Tuesday: Frost Advisory for inland areas of NE FL and SE GA through 8am. A chilly start under clear skies. Wake up temperatures in the 30s inland, 40s along the beaches for SE GA. NE FL will wake up to 30s, 40s and 50s. Afternoon highs in the 60s area wide. Mostly clear with patchy fog overnight.

Looking ahead: Mainly dry with a warming trend through the week.

7am 49

8am 51

9am 53

10am 55

11am 58

12pm 60

3pm 64

5pm 60

8pm 51

10pm 49

11pm 48

Sunrise: 7:04 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm