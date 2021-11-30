Think layers! A chilly start then sunny

A chilly start to your Tuesday. Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories cover most of the inland viewing area and will last through 8am. Putnam, St. Johns and areas east of I-95 are not affected.
Tuesday: A Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory for inland areas of NE FL and SE GA through 8am. A chilly start under clear skies. Wake up temperatures in the 30s inland, 40s along the beaches for SE GA. NE FL will wake up to 30s, 40s and 50s. Afternoon highs in the 60s area wide. Mostly clear with patchy fog overnight.
Wednesday: Warmer under partly cloudy skies. Wake up temperatures in the upper 30s to 40s. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind, light to calm.
Looking ahead: Warm and dry through the end of the week.
7am 40
8am 43
9am 50
10am 56
11am 60
12pm 63
3pm 67
5pm 66
8pm 54
10pm 52
11pm 51
Sunrise: 7:05 am
Sunset: 5:26 pm