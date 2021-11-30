Think layers! A chilly start then sunny

A chilly start to your Tuesday. Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories cover most of the inland viewing area and will last through 8am. Putnam, St. Johns and areas east of I-95 are not affected.

Tuesday: A Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory for inland areas of NE FL and SE GA through 8am. A chilly start under clear skies. Wake up temperatures in the 30s inland, 40s along the beaches for SE GA. NE FL will wake up to 30s, 40s and 50s. Afternoon highs in the 60s area wide. Mostly clear with patchy fog overnight.

Wednesday: Warmer under partly cloudy skies. Wake up temperatures in the upper 30s to 40s. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind, light to calm.

Looking ahead: Warm and dry through the end of the week.

7am 40

8am 43

9am 50

10am 56

11am 60

12pm 63

3pm 67

5pm 66

8pm 54

10pm 52

11pm 51

Sunrise: 7:05 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm