After a chilly start, open window weather is back

31 days to a new year. The days on my Bob Ross tear-off calendar are getting thin. A chilly start under clear skies with patchy frost inland. Sunny skies and warmer this afternoon. Mostly clear tonight with warmer days to come. Open Window Weather is back.
Wednesday: Warmer under mostly sunny skies. Light cloudy cover will move across the area through the day. Wake up temperatures in the upper 30s to 40s. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind, light to calm, shifting from the north to east this afternoon. Patchy fog late.
Thursday: Warmer yet under sunny skies. Wake up temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Sunny to mostly sunny skies continue with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind NW 5-10 mph. Mostly clear overnight with patchy fog inland.
Looking ahead: Warm weather continues through Saturday. Some weather models try to bring in a few showers late Sunday early Monday.
7am 39
8am 43
9am 54
10am 60
11am 64
12pm 67
3pm 71
5pm 68
8pm 58
10pm 56
11pm 55
Sunrise: 7:06 am
Sunset: 5:26 pm