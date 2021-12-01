After a chilly start, open window weather is back

31 days to a new year. The days on my Bob Ross tear-off calendar are getting thin. A chilly start under clear skies with patchy frost inland. Sunny skies and warmer this afternoon. Mostly clear tonight with warmer days to come. Open Window Weather is back.

Wednesday: Warmer under mostly sunny skies. Light cloudy cover will move across the area through the day. Wake up temperatures in the upper 30s to 40s. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind, light to calm, shifting from the north to east this afternoon. Patchy fog late.

Thursday: Warmer yet under sunny skies. Wake up temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Sunny to mostly sunny skies continue with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind NW 5-10 mph. Mostly clear overnight with patchy fog inland.

Looking ahead: Warm weather continues through Saturday. Some weather models try to bring in a few showers late Sunday early Monday.

7am 39

8am 43

9am 54

10am 60

11am 64

12pm 67

3pm 71

5pm 68

8pm 58

10pm 56

11pm 55

Sunrise: 7:06 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm