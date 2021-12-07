A foggy morning followed by cloudy skies and increasing rain chances

Dense Fog Advisory through 9am for northeast Florida. Mist and drizzle this morning followed by cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers. Widespread showers with isolated thunderstorms Wednesday. Temperatures remain above normal through the week.

Tuesday: Dense Fog Advisory through 9am. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, 10-20 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for SE GA, 70s across NE FL. Cloudy skies with showers possible.

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers developing. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Cloudy skies with showers possible from sunrise to sunset, 70-80 percent. Cloudy skies with isolated showers possible overnight.

Looking ahead: Cloudy skies continue Thursday the partly cloudy Friday. Rain chances increase late Saturday and now linger through early Sunday. Temperatures will fall to near seasonal and below Sunday.

7am 61

8am 63

9am 64

10am 68

11am 70

12pm 73

3pm 75

5pm 73

8pm 67

10pm 65

11pm 64

Sunrise: 7:10 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm