Our warm December is about to get a reality check

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Likely to go 19 days in a row, the first 19 days of the month of December have had afternoon highs at or above normal!

Whoa! This has never happened before in Jacksonville’s 150 years of record keeping.

This means, the above-normal highs (normal high is 67°) will take place through Sunday. Actually, Saturday may touch the old record high for the day. That daily record high is 83° (2016). Sunday’s afternoon high will depend on when afternoon showers roll into the area. Early showers will keep highs from getting into the 80s.

Anyway, change is coming.

Sunday evening our winds shift to the north and then the northeast.

And everything changes with that.

A few showers on Sunday will be brief (briefly heavy, too) and move off the coast. As northeasterly winds strengthen, clouds will build, temperatures will chill and by later Monday misty chilly rains will develop. This will highlight the reality check. After all, it is December.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be nor’easter days.

At this point, this nor’easter will be a light nor’easter. Basically, a 3 out of 10.

For comparison, the nor’easter back in November was an 8 out of 10.

Here’s what we are expecting.

Advisories/Warnings Monday Tuesday Wednesday Beaches Small Craft Advisories (20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph) Gusty all-day Windiest Day Winds subside Offshore Gale Warnings (Winds > 40 mph) Developing Yes Fading Rainfall (Heavy) No Possible No Rainfall (Misty rains) Late in the Day Likely Morning Coastal Flooding Not expected Possible at high tides Possible at high tides Big Surf? 3-5′ 4-6′ 2-4′ Chilly Temperatures Yes Yes Yes

Not too bad, mostly late Monday into Tuesday

Again, not too bad. Tuesday morning could see gusts to 35 mph