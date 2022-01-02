From balmy and beautiful to buckle up! A Weather Authority Alert from 12 am - 3 am for overnight storms

Update: 5:00pm A Tornado Watch has been issued for portions of our area in southeast Georgia. The Tornado Watch will expire at 10 pm tonight.

From balmy and beautiful to buckle up! A Weather Authority Alert for overnight storms from 12 am through 3 am. A fast-moving cold front will push through with showers and storms, some could become severe.

Sunday: Clouds will build in advance of the cold front. Based on current forecast models, timing of the front:

12 am - 1 am, Waycross southwest to Lake City.

1 am - 2 am, Brunswick through Nassau southwest to Baker, Union, Bradford.

2am - 3am, I-95 (SEGA-NEFL) to the beaches, Duval, Clay, Putnam, St. Johns, Flagler.

3am-4am, exiting the area.

Expect showers to start as early as 7pm followed by prefrontal storms. Wind will increase from the WSW 15 - 25 mph, stronger gusts with storms, some damaging wind possible.

Monday: A cold breeze blows. Breezy and chilly start as skies clear. Wake up temperatures in the 30s to 40s for SE GA, 40s to low 50s for NE FL. Becoming sunny with afternoon highs in the 50s to low 60s. Wind NW/NE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Near seasonal temperatures Tuesday followed by a mid-week warm up.

Sunrise: 7:24 am

Sunset: 5:38 pm