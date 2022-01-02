Severe storms possible in Georgia tonight

Gives us a slight chance of severe storms tonight, mainly in Georgia.

After a roller coaster ride in temperatures, from the 7th coldest November to the 4th warmest December, we are about to see another major shift! That will include the possibility of a few severe storms later tonight.

** Check back for further updates later today!

A rapidly developing low pressure will swing across the Southeast tonight and tomorrow. The impact will be for a line of thunderstorms to roll through Jacksonville overnight. There will also be travel issues from North Carolina to Washington D.C. Heavy snow and sleet will fall from the Richmond area of Southern Virginia through Northern Virginia to the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Snow fall may exceed 12″. Whoa!

For Jacksonville, another, and our final warm, BREEZY, beautiful day.

Today’s highs will be in the 80s, with just a slight chance of a pop-up shower.

But, conditions will shift as a cold front approaches. Moving from Tallahassee eastward across southern Georgia, we will possibly see the Storm Prediction Center place us under a severe storm watch. Remember a “watch” is different than a “warning”. A watch means we could see severe thunderstorms, a warning means severe thunderstorms have been detected and you need to take cover immediately.

Should a severe thunderstorm watch be issued, it will be from Tallahassee to Savannah Georgia and may not include the immediate Jacksonville area.

We will likely hear from the Storm Prediction Center before or around 7 p.m.

Timing:

Georgia between 10 p.m. and 12 midnight

Jacksonville between 12 midnight and 2 a.m.

South of Jacksonville will see a few thundershowers around 2 a.m.

Best news?

Most of us will sleep through these storms, but remain alert and have your Weather Authority App on for push alerts through out the night, just to be safe.