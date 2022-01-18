Teeth chattering cold, below normal temperatures all day

Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory will last through 9am. Sunny skies with less wind today as temperatures remain below seasonal levels all day long. Clear skies with cold temperatures again overnight.

Tuesday: A Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory through 9am for inland areas. Clear, calm and cold with wake up temperatures in the upper 20s to 30s inland, upper 30s along our beaches. Sunny and cool with highs in the 50s. Clear skies overnight with freezing temperatures and patchy frost, advisories and warnings likely.

Wednesday: Another cold morning with Freezing temperatures and frost expected. Wake up temperatures in the low 30s inland SE GA, 40s for the Golden Isles of SE GA. A little warmer south of the state line with low to mid 30s inland, 40s along our sandy shores. Becoming sunny and warmer. Afternoon highs in the 60s for SE GA, 60s to low 70s for NE FL. Mild overnight with patchy fog.

Looking ahead: Warming Wednesday, Thursday then a cold front will bring increasing rain chances and cooler temperatures Friday and this weekend.

7am 31

8am 32

9am 39

10am 43

11am 48

12pm 52

3pm 57

5pm 55

8pm 46

10pm 44

11pm 43

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 5:51 pm