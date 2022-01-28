Cloudy with a few showers today, much colder temperatures tonight, tomorrow

Cool and cloudy today with isolated showers. Becoming breezy tonight under clearing skies. The cold moves in overnight with Freeze Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories. Hard Freeze conditions Saturday night, Sunday morning.

Friday: Cloudy and cool. Morning lows in the upper 30s to 40s for SE GA, 40s to 50s for NE FL. A cloudy and breezy afternoon with less than seasonal highs in the mid to upper 50s for SE GA, 50s to low 60s NE FL. Wind NW 10-15 mph. Clearing skies and much colder overnight. Freeze warnings for inland areas Saturday morning.

Saturday: Freezing temperatures with frost covered plants and car tops. Freezing temperatures through 10 a.m. Cold windy conditions follow with a Wind Chill Advisory. Wake up temperatures in the 20s to low 30s for SE GA, 30s for NE FL. Sunny and windy with highs in the 40s area wide. Wind N/NW 15-20 mph with stronger gusts. Much colder overnight.

Looking ahead: Cold and getting colder this weekend. Monday will likely start with portions of our area under a freeze warning. Warmer temperatures next week with increasing rain chances.

7am 44

8am 45

9am 46

10am 49

11am 52

12pm 54

3pm 58

5pm 56

8pm 52

10pm 48

11pm 45

Sunrise: 7:20 am

Sunset: 6:00 pm