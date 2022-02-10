The morning chill will melt away under sunny skies...

Frosty is great for a malt beverage, not mornings. Patchy inland frost under clear skies then sunny and seasonal. Open Window Weather returns today!

Thursday: Chilly with patchy frost. Becoming sunny and warmer with highs in the 60s to low 70s inland, 60s along our beaches. Wind NW/E 5-10 mph. Clear and chilly overnight.

Friday: Sunny and warmer after a chilly start. Wake up temperatures in the 30s to low 40s for SE GA, upper 30s to mid 40s for NE FL. A sunny afternoon with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s area wide. Clear, seasonal overnight.

Looking ahead: Open window weather days come to an end Sunday. Warmer afternoon highs through Saturday. Showers return late Saturday, continue Sunday through late morning.

7am 33

8am 35

9am 43

10am 54

12pm 65

3pm 68

5pm 66

8pm 54

10pm 51

11pm 50

Sunrise: 7:12 am

Sunset: 6:10 pm