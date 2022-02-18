Cloudy with showers today, sunny and cooler this weekend

Cloudy skies with showers developing this morning across southeast Georgia. The front will move across the River City around noon to 1 pm. This will clear the area this evening with clearing skies and cooler temperatures tonight.

Friday: Another warm afternoon with scattered showers, isolated storms, 30-60 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Cool, Clear and breezy. Morning lows in the upper 30s to 40s in SE AG, 40s, 50s for NE FL. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s for SE GA and NE FL. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: A cool, sunny and breezy weekend on tap. Warmer temperatures under partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with above normal temperatures for the start of the week.

7am 65

8am 67

9am 68

10am 67

11am 72

12pm 76

3pm 80

5pm 74

8pm 67

10pm 65

11pm 61

Sunrise: 7:04 am

Sunset: 6:17 pm