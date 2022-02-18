Cloudy with showers today, sunny and cooler this weekend

Cloudy skies with showers developing this morning across southeast Georgia. The front will move across the River City around noon to 1 pm. This will clear the area this evening with clearing skies and cooler temperatures tonight.
Friday: Another warm afternoon with scattered showers, isolated storms, 30-60 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind SW 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Cool, Clear and breezy. Morning lows in the upper 30s to 40s in SE AG, 40s, 50s for NE FL. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s for SE GA and NE FL. Wind NW 10-15 mph.
Looking ahead: A cool, sunny and breezy weekend on tap. Warmer temperatures under partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with above normal temperatures for the start of the week.
7am 65
8am 67
9am 68
10am 67
11am 72
12pm 76
3pm 80
5pm 74
8pm 67
10pm 65
11pm 61
Sunrise: 7:04 am
Sunset: 6:17 pm