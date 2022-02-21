Mild start to the week with warmer days ahead

Open window weather for the start of the week. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with warmer temperatures expected this week.

Today: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind SE 10-15 mph. A slight, very slight, chance of showers near and around Waycross, 10-20 percent. Patchy fog overnight.

Tuesday: Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s with patchy to dense fog through sunrise. Afternoon highs under partly cloudy skies in the 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind SE 10-15 mph. Mostly clear with patchy fog overnight.

Looking ahead: Warm and dry through the week. Models are split on weekend rain chances. For now, I will straddle the mix with a slight chance of showers late Friday, this weekend.

7am 47

8am 49

9am 60

10am 68

11am 71

12pm 73

3pm 76

5pm 73

8pm 67

10pm 65

11pm 64

Sunrise: 7:01 am

Ad

Sunset: 6:20 pm