Tornado Watch expires, more rain on the way

1:00 pm Update: The tornado watch has expired as the storms in question weakened our way. Rain, locally heavy at time will continue to move across I-10 and approach Jacksonville and areas of I-95 around 2 pm. More rain overnight with much more to follow through Saturday afternoon. John Gaughan will keep you ahead of the wet stuff starting at 4pm, continues tonight at 5pm on News4Jax.

Rain returns with the rumble of thunder this afternoon. Showers with storms will develop again this afternoon through evening. Scattered showers possible overnight, early tomorrow morning. Some storms may become strong to sever.

Wednesday: Breezy and wet with scattered showers and storms, 40-80 percent. Morning lows in the 60s to low 70s under cloudy skies with scattered showers through sunrise. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind SSW 10-20 mph with stronger gusts. Showers continue overnight.

Thursday: Scattered showers with thunderstorms widespread, some locally heavy, 90-100 percent. Cloudy skies with showers possible through sunrise followed by another wet afternoon, evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible at times. Showers will continue overnight through early Friday.

Looking ahead: Wettest days of this week will be Thursday, Friday and early Saturday. Rainfall totals for the week could top 3 to 4 inches with stronger storms.

3 pm 85

5pm 82

8pm 74

10pm 71

11pm 70

Sunrise: 6:44 am

Sunset: 6:31 pm