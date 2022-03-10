Wet start to your work day, more rain to come, some heavy at times

A soggy start to your Thursday. Widespread rain continues this morning with patchy fog. A brief break in the rain, with showers expected from around 8am through noon. Rain returns around noon with thunderstorms possible, continuing through around 8pm. Locall heavy rain at times could lead to temporary flooding. Showers continue overnight.

Thursday: Rain, scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms, some locally heavy, 70-100 percent. Cloudy skies with rain possible through 8am followed by another wet afternoon, evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible at times. Showers will continue overnight through early Friday.

Friday: Rain continues with isolated thunderstorms80-90 percent. Cloudy skies with rain through the early morning followed by showers through noon. Rain returns during the afternoon and will continue through 8pm to 9pm. Showers overnight with patchy fog. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs under cloudy skies in the upper 60s to low 70s for SE GA, 70s across NE FL. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Ad

Looking ahead: Increasing rainfall totals Friday, Saturday with isolated flooding possible. Rain will come to an end during the afternoon Saturday for SE GA, then late afternoon for NE FL. Sunday, much colder with a steady northeast breeze. Freeze, frost possible early Sunday, followed by a sunny, cold afternoon.

7am 62

8am 63

9am 67

10am 69

11am 70

12pm 71

3 pm 71

5pm 69

8pm 67

10pm 66

11pm 66

Sunrise: 6:42 am

Sunset: 6:32 pm