Two Weather Alert Days, strong to severe storms possible through early Saturday

Cloudy skies, foggy with rain developing this morning. Rain returns around sunrise near and along I-75. Current models place the rain over I-95 and Jacksonville around 8am to 9am, These will continue to spread east, along I-10 and north through noon. Weather Alert 10am - 4pm for widespread rain, non-severe.

Weather Alert #2 from 6am - 10am. A strong cold front will push through area early tomorrow with wind, hail and tornadoes possible with numerous thunderstorms.

Friday: Rain returns with isolated thunderstorms, 90-100 percent. Cloudy skies with rain through the morning followed by thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain continues mainly I-10 and north through tonight. Showers overnight with patchy fog. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs under cloudy skies in the low 70s. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: WAAD #2 6am - 10 am. A strong cold front will start the day. Coming in before sunrise near and along I-75 then near and along I-95 around sunrise. Strong to isolated severe storms possible. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs will come in early, 10am to noon, in the upper 60s to low 70s. Temperatures being falling at noon and drop through the night. Saturday will start with severe weather then end with a freeze warning.

Ad

Looking ahead: Much colder Sunday! Protect those budding plants as freezing temperatures are expected inland, frost will extend to the beaches. Warmer Monday under partly cloudy skies, showers return next week. Don’t forget to adjust your alarms and blinking VCR clocks.

7am 59

8am 61

9am 65

10am 68

11am 70

12pm 71

3 pm 73

5pm 71

8pm 65

10pm 63

11pm 62

Sunrise: 6:41 am

Sunset: 6:32 pm