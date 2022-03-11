Weather Authority Alert Days: Friday & Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A powerful cold front will blow through Saturday morning and with it the potential for brief and intense downpours. The threat is less on the rain amounts and more on the intensity of the brief chilly rains.

Rainfall the past three months: 4.88″ — by lunchtime Saturday, some places in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia will have received nearly that much just this week.

Volatile weather pattern dead ahead

From a beautiful sunset Thursday, clouds and the possibility of heavy rains are enough to trigger a Weather Authority Alert for Friday. Conditions will be pleasant one minute and then heavy rains the next.

Disruptive rains (not just for The Players) will develop early Friday and spread across the area. This period of rain will last two to four hours and potentially dump one to three inches of rain.

Forecast models suggest the heaviest will be along and north of I-10. When? Best guess — midday give or take two hours.

Severe Saturday morning

Possible tornadoes, severe thunderstorm winds and possible hail.

Ad

A powerful cold front will blow through Saturday morning and with it comes the potential for brief and intense downpours. The threat is less on the rain amounts and more on the intensity or severity of the storms.

But wait, there’s more!

In the wake of the storms, winds will be very strong. Northwesterly winds will briefly gust up to 35 mph, even after the storms have passed and skies have cleared. These winds will remain strong throughout the afternoon. Afternoon winds gusts will be over 30 mph.

Additionally, temperatures will drop, and continuously. Many areas will only be in the 50s, even at The Players.

Up to 3" for some areas, most will see about an inch

Mainly for disruptive downpours.

Rolling through early

More severe than rainy