Tornado or Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Georgia expected later today

Storm Prediction Center really focused on Central and South Georgia this evening

John Gaughan, Chief meteorologist

Tornado Watches or Severe Storm Watches expected soon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Storm Prediction Center is focused on Central and South Georgia.

Strange twist, there is only limited forecast model support for a significant severe weather threat for Georgia.

Below are some of the released graphics from the SPC.

Meanwhile, in Jacksonville, a few thundershowers have taken place, and there will be a few more later today.

Jacksonville will possibly be placed under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch later today or tonight.

Stay tuned!

That Tornado Watch may extend south to the Florida-Georgia line.
We should see a watch posted before 2 p.m. EDT.

