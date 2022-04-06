Tornado or Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Georgia expected later today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Storm Prediction Center is focused on Central and South Georgia.
Strange twist, there is only limited forecast model support for a significant severe weather threat for Georgia.
Below are some of the released graphics from the SPC.
Meanwhile, in Jacksonville, a few thundershowers have taken place, and there will be a few more later today.
Jacksonville will possibly be placed under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch later today or tonight.
LIVE RADAR: Exact Track 4D tracks showers, storms
Stay tuned!