Tornado or Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Georgia expected later today

Tornado Watches or Severe Storm Watches expected soon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Storm Prediction Center is focused on Central and South Georgia.

Strange twist, there is only limited forecast model support for a significant severe weather threat for Georgia.

Below are some of the released graphics from the SPC.

Meanwhile, in Jacksonville, a few thundershowers have taken place, and there will be a few more later today.

Jacksonville will possibly be placed under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch later today or tonight.

LIVE RADAR: Exact Track 4D tracks showers, storms

Stay tuned!

That Tornado Watch may extend south to the Florida-Georgia line.