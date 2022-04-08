Sunny, cool and breezy, it’s hammock time

Clear and calm this morning. Sunny and windy this afternoon with less than seasonal afternoon highs. Light wind with chilly overnight temperatures under clear skies. Pleasant conditions continue Sunday with less wind.

Friday: Sunny, cool and windy. Moring lows in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind WNW 15-20 with stronger gusts. Clear, chilly and calm overnight.

Saturday: A chilly start to the day with upper 30s to 40s for SE GA, 40s to low 50s for NE FL. Sunny skies with less wind. Afternoon highs in the 70s area wide. Wind S 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Open window weather this weekend. Sunny and breezy Saturday, less wind Sunday. Dry weather with near seasonal temperatures continue Monday. Have a great weekend.

7am 54

8am 55

9am 58

10am 62

11am 65

12pm 68

3 pm 73

5pm 72

8pm 64

10pm 60

11pm 58

Sunrise: 7:07 am

Sunset: 7:50 pm