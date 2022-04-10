Survey shows EF-1 tornado touched down Thursday in Nassau County

Two trees fell and took out a power line at Edwards and Newell Road in Nassau County.

The National Weather Service released the survey results from the reported tornado in Nassau County during Thursday’s severe weather.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday morning a severe thunderstorm warning as issued for Nassau County. Within a 20 minute period that storm produced a tornado signature on radar triggering a tornado warning at 2:31 a.m. and lasted through 2:38 a.m.

Within that 7 minute timeframe the tornado warned storm caused a good deal of damage to structures.

When the NWS surveyed the damage it showed signs of EF-1 strength and was on the ground for about 3.23 miles.

🌪️@NWSJacksonville surveyed damage in Nassau Co today & determined that an EF-1 tornado w/ peak winds around 93 mph touched down near U.S. Highways 1/301/23 just south of Boulougne near the FL/GA border. This tornado was on the ground for about 3.25 miles shortly after 2:30 AM. pic.twitter.com/nwJ71WREeS — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) April 9, 2022

NWS SURVEY SUMMARY:

“A national weather service storm survey determined that an EF-1 tornado, with maximum sustained winds of approximately 93 mph, moved across northwestern portions of Nassau County during the predawn hours of Thursday, April 7th.

Ef-0 damage, mostly in the form of large broken tree branches, was noted at the beginning of the tornado track just west of U.S. Highways 1/301/23 near the town of Boulougne, near the intersection with Karma Way.

The tornado then tracked east-northeastward towards the little St. Marys river, producing additional EF-0 damage in the form of tree damage, with some likely rear flank downdraft straight-line wind damage noted along Conner cutoff. The tornado reached peak intensity of EF-1, with winds peaking at approximately 93 mph, as it crossed the intersection of Conner cutoff and Murrhee roads, where trees were uprooted and large tree trunks were snapped.

A single wide manufactured home in this area experienced considerable wind damage, as its metal roof was partially torn and was lofted for a distance of about 20 yards. The tornado then lifted just east of Murrhee road, where EF-0 damage to trees was noted in swampy area.

No injuries nor fatalities have been reported from this overnight tornado touchdown.”