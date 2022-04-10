54º

Survey shows EF-1 tornado touched down Thursday in Nassau County

Danielle Uliano, Meteorologist and Forecasting Change reporter

Two trees fell and took out a power line at Edwards and Newell Road in Nassau County. (WJXT)

The National Weather Service released the survey results from the reported tornado in Nassau County during Thursday’s severe weather.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday morning a severe thunderstorm warning as issued for Nassau County. Within a 20 minute period that storm produced a tornado signature on radar triggering a tornado warning at 2:31 a.m. and lasted through 2:38 a.m.

Within that 7 minute timeframe the tornado warned storm caused a good deal of damage to structures.

When the NWS surveyed the damage it showed signs of EF-1 strength and was on the ground for about 3.23 miles.

NWS SURVEY SUMMARY:

“A national weather service storm survey determined that an EF-1 tornado, with maximum sustained winds of approximately 93 mph, moved across northwestern portions of Nassau County during the predawn hours of Thursday, April 7th.

Ef-0 damage, mostly in the form of large broken tree branches, was noted at the beginning of the tornado track just west of U.S. Highways 1/301/23 near the town of Boulougne, near the intersection with Karma Way.

The tornado then tracked east-northeastward towards the little St. Marys river, producing additional EF-0 damage in the form of tree damage, with some likely rear flank downdraft straight-line wind damage noted along Conner cutoff. The tornado reached peak intensity of EF-1, with winds peaking at approximately 93 mph, as it crossed the intersection of Conner cutoff and Murrhee roads, where trees were uprooted and large tree trunks were snapped.

A single wide manufactured home in this area experienced considerable wind damage, as its metal roof was partially torn and was lofted for a distance of about 20 yards. The tornado then lifted just east of Murrhee road, where EF-0 damage to trees was noted in swampy area.

No injuries nor fatalities have been reported from this overnight tornado touchdown.”

About the Author:

Danielle forecasts the weather on the weekends and reports on climate, environment and other issues during the week

