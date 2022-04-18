A look inside our ever changing National Parks and how they’re warming

Happy National Park week!

Our National Parks aren’t just about tourism, they also provide cultural, ecological, geologic, and educational resources.

As our climate changes, national parks are changing too. Between 1895 and 2010, national parks warmed at twice the national rate.

This includes climate-vulnerable places including the Arctic, mountains, and arid regions.

Climate Central’s analysis looked at 102 years of warming in the national parks and looked at the temperatures in 62 national parks since their founding in 1916.

The study found the following:

All but one of the 62 parks analyzed showed a warming trend from 1916 to 2018.

Over this 102-year period, 63% (39) of the analyzed parks warmed by 2 °F or more.

The big question? What do these historical warming trends mean for the future of our gorgeous national parks?

Analysis done by Climate Central shows that the choices we make now could lead to very different outcomes for parks. Especially when it comes to heat trapping emissions.

The study shows that by the year 2100, the annual average temperatures across 62 major national parks could warm between 5.5 and 11.0 °F. This is compared to the 1991-2020 baseline.

This is dependent on how quickly we reduce heat-trapping emissions (see methodology here).

What are some ways to help reduce heat trapping emissions?

When possible we can switch to renewable energy sources. Such as solar or wind

Switch to electric cars

We can conserve energy by making sure our homes are well insulated and replace old failing appliances with new energy efficient ones.

We can do something as simple as planting trees. A live oak tree can absorbed and filter over 10 thousand pounds of CO2 in it’s lifetime.

The four parks that could see the most future warming are all in Alaska. Kobuk Valley National Park in Arctic Alaska is projected to warm the most by 2100, when annual average temperatures could be 9.6 to 18.6 °F warmer than the 1991-2020 baseline.

These levels of warming mean that future generations could inherit national parks that are altogether different from those we enjoy today.

What about Florida national parks?

Everglades National Park has warmed roughly 2 degrees over the past 95 years and if we don’t cut back on emission we can see another 3-5 degree jump by the year 2100. The projected models shows us only warming by 1 maybe 2 degrees over that same time frame and significantly cut back on heat trapping emissions.

Future warming trend for Everglades National Park. Research done by Climate Central (Climate Central)

The Biscayne National Park is in a very similar situation.

Future Warming Trends for Biscayne National Park. Research don by Climate Central. (Climate Central)

How are national parks adapting for the future?

The National Park Service is already adapting to current and expected future changes brought by warming. A recent National Park Service report provides a set of guidance for park managers to develop adaptation strategies for the unique risks faced in each park.

Parks are also reducing heat-trapping emissions through energy conservation, public transportation, and renewable energy—in addition to pursuing nature-based solutions such as forest conservation and ecosystem restoration.