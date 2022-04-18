Cloudy and damp this morning, afternoon showers followed by clearing tonight

Cloudy and damp start to the week. Scattered showers will push through this morning with isolated storms possible as the cold front continues the migration later this afternoon. Clearing skies tonight with cooler overnight lows. Less than seasonal temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today: A cloudy and damp start. Showers possible after 7am with thunderstorms possible after noon, 20-30 percent. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Wind WSW 10-15 mph. Clearing skies tonight with limited, light fog.

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. Clear and cool with wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy, WNW 15-20 mph. Sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the 70s. Clear, cool an calm overnight.

Looking ahead: Open window weather returns. Breezy and sunny through mid-week.

Pollen: 4.2...Low

7am 65

8am 66

9am 69

10am 72

11am 75

12pm 78

3 pm 84

5pm 83

8pm 78

10pm 75

11pm 71

Sunrise: 6:56 am

Sunset: 7:56 pm