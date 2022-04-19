Sunny, cool and breezy, free AC for the week

A terrific Tuesday under sunny skies. Breezy and cool today with NNW wind 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs today will be 7-11 degrees cooler than seasonal averages. Clear skies with a light breeze tonight. Breezy and sunny conditions continue as the wind turns onshore.

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. Clear and cool with morning lows in the 50s to 60s. Breezy, WNW 10-15 mph. Sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to 70s. Clear, cool with light wind overnight.

Wednesday: Clear and cool start with wake up temperatures in the 40s to low 50s for SE GA, upper 40s to 50s for NE FL. Sunny, windy and mild. Afternoon highs in the 70s area wide. Wind E 15 -20 mph. Clear and cool overnight.

Looking ahead: Mother Nature will offer free AC and breeze this week, now if she could do something about these gas prices.

Pollen: 9.7...High...It’s tissue time again...

7am 57

8am 59

9am 60

10am 62

11am 63

12pm 67

3 pm 72

5pm 70

8pm 66

10pm 62

11pm 60

Sunrise: 6:55 am

Sunset: 7:57 pm