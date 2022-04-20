Blustery and cool, use caution along our beaches

A windy Wednesday under sunny skies. The onshore flow returns with a steady breeze and strong gusts. Windy conditions will slowly decrease after sunset. The onshore flow and gusty pattern will continue through the week. This will keep our beaches under a High Risk of Rip Currents.

Wednesday: Sunny and windy. Wind, E 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph. A cool afternoon with less than seasonal afternoon highs in the 70s. Clear, cool with less wind overnight.

Thursday: Clear and cool start with morning lows in the 50s to low 60s. Sunny, windy and mild. Afternoon highs in the 70s area wide. Wind NE 15 - 20 mph, with stronger gusts. Clear and cool overnight.

Looking ahead: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as the onshore flow continues. High risk of Rip Currents along our area beaches.

Pollen: 9.7...High...Box of tissues ready...

Ad

7am 48

8am 50

9am 60

10am 68

11am 70

12pm 72

3 pm 75

5pm 73

8pm 69

10pm 67

11pm 66

Sunrise: 6:54 am

Sunset: 7:58 pm