Blustery and cool, use caution along our beaches

Plumes of pollen...

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

TODAY

A windy Wednesday under sunny skies.  The onshore flow returns with a steady breeze and strong gusts.  Windy conditions will slowly decrease after sunset.  The onshore flow and gusty pattern will continue through the week.  This will keep our beaches under a High Risk of Rip Currents.

Wednesday:  Sunny and windy.  Wind, E 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.  A cool afternoon with less than seasonal afternoon highs in the 70s.  Clear, cool with less wind overnight.

Thursday:  Clear and cool start with morning lows in the 50s to low 60s.  Sunny, windy and mild.  Afternoon highs in the 70s area wide.  Wind NE 15 - 20 mph, with stronger gusts.  Clear and cool overnight.

Looking ahead:  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as the onshore flow continues.  High risk of Rip Currents along our area beaches.

Pollen:  9.7...High...Box of tissues ready...

7am 48

8am 50

9am 60

10am 68

11am 70

12pm 72

3 pm 75

5pm 73

8pm 69

10pm 67

11pm 66

Sunrise: 6:54 am

Sunset:  7:58 pm

