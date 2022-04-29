Friday forecast and your weekend too

Happy Fri-yay! Clear, cool and refreshing. No, I’m not talking about frosty malt beverages. It’s your finally Friday forecast heading into the weekend.

Friday Evening: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the evening. Wind ESE 10-15 mph and turning calm overnight. Mostly clear, mild overnight with lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Near seasonal temperatures under partly cloudy skies. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to 60s. Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Wind SE 10-15 mph. Showers will be possible west of Highway 301 to I-75, 10-20 percent.

Looking ahead: Partly cloudy skies with showers possible, mainly inland, Saturday and Sunday. Increasing chances for afternoon showers, storms next week as heat builds and the sea breeze remains active.

High risk of Rip Currents continues along our beaches. Most likely lingering through Saturday.

5pm 78

8pm 70

10pm 68

11pm 67

Sunrise: 6:45 am

Ad

Sunset: 8:03 pm