Day 3 of Hurricane Preparedness Week: Assemble disaster supplies

Get that hurricane kit ready to go

Danielle Uliano, Meteorologist and Forecasting Change reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On day three of Hurricane Preparedness Week, we’re talking about building your hurricane kit.

Just having enough supplies to make it through a hurricane isn’t enough. You need plenty to make it through what could be a LONG recovery period, too. Water and electricity could be out for a week or more. Have enough nonperishable food, water and medicine to last each person in your family for a MINIMUM of one week.

Also make sure you have extra cash, a battery-powered radio, flashlights and a portable crank or solar-powered USB charger to charge your cellphone.

You’ll also want to make sure your care is filled up with gas or charged and ready to go. We all know waiting in long gas lines is no fun and can be stressful.

If you need to go to a public shelter, follow health guidelines from your local officials and the CDC: ready.gov/kit.

