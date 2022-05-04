Day 4 of Hurricane Preparedness Week: Check your insurance and coverage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Listen up, because this next topic is important -- you’ll want an insurance checkup before the season starts.

Know what your policy covers, what it doesn’t and what costs and deductibles you are responsible for. This Hurricane Preparedness Week, call your insurance company or agent and ask for an insurance checkup to make sure you have enough homeowners insurance to repair or even replace your home.

Remember, standard homeowners insurance doesn’t cover flooding.

Whether you’re a homeowner or renter, you’ll need a separate policy for flooding. You can learn more at floodsmart.gov. Act now as flood insurance requires a 30-day waiting period.