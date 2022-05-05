Day 5 of Hurricane Preparedness Week: Strengthen your home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’ve made it to day five of Hurricane Preparedness Week, and our topic is “strengthen your home.”

If you plan to ride out a hurricane in your home, make sure it is in good repair and up to local hurricane building code specifications.

Have the proper plywood, steel or aluminum panels to board up the windows and doors. Remember, the garage door is the most vulnerable part of the home, so it must be able to withstand high winds.

Check the trees around your home. Are there any limbs that can cause damage? Do any dead trees need to be removed? Do you just need to trim the trees back from your home?

Make a list of outside items that would need to be secured and taken inside if a storm approached.

Would your car be able to fit in the garage? If not, does it have protection?

Are you a renter? If so, work with your landlord now to prepare your home for a storm.

Learn more here: fema.gov/what-mitigation.