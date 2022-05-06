Day 6 of Hurricane Preparedness Week: Help your neighbor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Friday is day six of Hurricane Preparedness Week.

Many Americans rely on their neighbors after a disaster, but there are also many ways you can help your neighbors before a hurricane approaches.

Have the conversations now -- not later. Are the elderly and would they need help evacuating or gathering supplies? Ask if there’s anything you can do to help while still preparing your family.

Learn about all the different actions you and your neighbors can take to prepare and recover from the hazards associated with hurricanes.

Again, start the conversation now with these neighbor-helping-neighbor strategies.