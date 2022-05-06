71º

LIVE

Weather

Day 6 of Hurricane Preparedness Week: Help your neighbor

Many hands make light work

Danielle Uliano, Meteorologist and Forecasting Change reporter

Tags: hurricane season, help your neighbor, Hurricane Preparedness Week, weather, hurricane
Hurricane preparedness: Help your neighbor (NOAA)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Friday is day six of Hurricane Preparedness Week.

Many Americans rely on their neighbors after a disaster, but there are also many ways you can help your neighbors before a hurricane approaches.

Have the conversations now -- not later. Are the elderly and would they need help evacuating or gathering supplies? Ask if there’s anything you can do to help while still preparing your family.

Learn about all the different actions you and your neighbors can take to prepare and recover from the hazards associated with hurricanes.

Again, start the conversation now with these neighbor-helping-neighbor strategies.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Danielle forecasts the weather on the weekends and reports on climate, environment and other issues during the week

email

facebook

twitter