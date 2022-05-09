Breezy under partly cloudy skies, it’s a fling with Spring like temperatures

Our fling with Spring-like temperatures continues. A cool start under cloudy skies leads to a mild afternoon under partly cloudy skies. The onshore wind builds today bringing a high risk of Rip Currents to our area beaches. Mainly clear and cool tonight. Windy, sunny and cool Tuesday.

Today: Open window weather! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with less than seasonal afternoon highs. Highs today will average mid 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along the beaches. Wind NE 10 - 15 mph with higher gusts along the beaches. Mostly clear, cool tonight.

Tuesday: A cool start with upper 40s to 50s inland SE GA, 50s for NE FL, 60s along our beaches. Sunny, cool and windy. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind NE 15-20 mph with stronger gusts. Clear, cool and breezy overnight.

Looking ahead: Cool and dry with windy conditions through Wednesday. Clouds return with the chance of showers, Thursday, Friday.

High risk of Rip Currents along our beaches.

Pollen: 5.1: Moderate, Oak, Grasses, Hickory

7am 62

8am 65

9am 69

10 am 71

12pm 75

3 pm 77

5pm 75

8pm 69

10pm 67

11pm 66

Sunrise: 6:37 am

Sunset: 8:10 pm