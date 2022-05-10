Hold on to your hat! Windy, sunny and cool

A cool start under clear skies leads to a sunny, cool and windy afternoon. Near seasonal to less than average temperatures continue as the onshore flow builds through the day. Rip Current risk remains high along our beaches with a High Surf Advisory posted through Thursday.

Tuesday: Sunny, cool and windy. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind NE 15-20 mph with stronger gusts. Clear, cool with light wind overnight.

Wednesday: Sunny and windy. Wake up temperatures in the 50s inland, upper 50s to 60s along our beaches. Highs under sunny skies in the upper 70s to 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind NE 15 - 20 mph with higher gusts. Rip Current risks continue along our beaches.

Looking ahead: Cool and dry with windy conditions through Thursday. Clouds return with the chance of showers, Thursday, Friday and early Saturday.

High risk of Rip Currents along our beaches.

Pollen: 5.5: Moderate, Oak, Grasses, Hickory

7am 52

8am 55

9am 65

10 am 71

12pm 76

3 pm 79

5pm 78

8pm 72

10pm 70

11pm 69

Sunrise: 6:36 am

Sunset: 8:11 pm