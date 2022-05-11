Windy Wednesday, showers return tomorrow

Sunny, windy and cool for your Wednesday. The strong onshore flow continues bringing dangerous Rip Currents to our local beaches. Afternoon highs will be shy of seasonal trends under mostly sunny skies. Mostly clear with decreasing wind tonight.

Wednesday: Sunny, cool and windy. Highs under sunny skies in the upper 70s to 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind NE 15 - 20 mph with gust up to 40 mph along our beaches. Rip Current risk continues. Mostly clear with lighter wind overnight.

Thursday: Temperatures continue to hover below our seasonal averages with windy conditions. Chance of showers for mainly coastal counties, 20 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind NE 15-20 mph with occasional gusts.

Looking ahead: Cool and dry with windy conditions through Thursday afternoon. Clouds return with the chance of showers late Thursday, Friday. Not as windy this weekend. Lunar eclipse Sunday night.

Rip Currents risk remains high.

Pollen: 5.3: Moderate, Oak, Grasses, Hickory

7am 53

8am 56

9am 65

10 am 71

12pm 75

3 pm 79

5pm 78

8pm 72

10pm 69

11pm 68

Sunrise: 6:36 am

Sunset: 8:11 pm