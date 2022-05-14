What to know: Sunday night’s total lunar eclipse in Jacksonville

Weather: There will be some cloud issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – When it comes to lunar versus solar eclipses, lunar eclipses tend to be much less spectacular. Partial lunar eclipses are cool to glance up and witness, but after a few minutes, you have pretty much have seen it all — yawn, time to go to bed.

But, total lunar eclipses? Now, this is where the moon will not just look like a chunk has been bitten out of it, but as we reach totality, the moon will turn hues of pink and red and finally almost fully hidden, black.

This is what we should see coming up Sunday night.

Weather could go either way, meaning, we are expecting clouds that could block the view at times. Then again, the clouds passing in front of the moon could make the moon’s eclipse transition to totality rather cool.

Lunar eclipses only happen when we are at a full moon

Total lunar eclipses are seen by large areas

Sunday’s total eclipse will be one of the longer ones, totality will be for 1 hour and 25 minutes!

What to expect When it happens Moon rise just before sunset 7:58 p.m. Sunset 8:12 p.m. Partial lunar eclipse begins 9:32 p.m. Total lunar eclipse begins (when moon turns pink/red/dark) 11:29 p.m. Maximum total eclipse 12:12 a.m. Total lunar eclipse ends 12:54 a.m. Partial lunar eclipse ends (full moon back to normal) 2:50 a.m.