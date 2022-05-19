Today, in a word...HOT! Showers, storms return Friday

Hottest day of the week! A southerly shift in the wind and high pressure will combine for a hot and dry afternoon. Mostly sunny early then becoming partly cloudy as a warm breeze blows. Mostly clear tonight with patchy fog possible inland. Showers with storms return Friday.

Thursday: Near record highs. Today’s record, 97/1960. Patchy fog with w morning lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Mostly clear evening with patchy fog.

Friday: Mother Nature is turning on her sprinklers. Showers and thunderstorms return approaching our area from the south then spreading north, 30-50 percent. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to 70s. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s, upper 80s along our beaches. Rain chances increase mainly after 2pm and continue with a slight chance overnight.

Looking ahead: Widespread showers with storms Saturday, Sunday. The unsettled pattern continues Monday.

Rip Currents risk: Low.

Pollen: 5.0: Moderate: Oak, Grasses, Hickory

7am 69

8am 72

9am 80

10 am 83

12pm 89

3 pm 95

5pm 94

8pm 88

10pm 83

11pm 82

Sunrise: 6:30 am

Sunset: 8:16 pm