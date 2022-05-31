Tuesday: Tacos and Tropics

An active sea breeze, partly cloudy skies with late day storms for your Taco Tuesday.

Today: Partly cloudy, hot with late day showers and storms. Chances will average 20-30 percent near and along I-95 while areas between Highway 301 to I-75 will see 40-60 percent chances. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland. Wind SE/E 10-15 mph. Mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight with patchy fog late.

Wednesday: Hot and humid under mostly sunny skies. Late day showers, storms, 20-30 percent. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to 70s and patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to 90s. Wind SE/E 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy overnight, patchy fog.

Looking ahead: Hot and dry again Thursday with isolated showers, storms. Hottest day of the week, Friday.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

Tropics: Remnants of Tropical Storm Agatha try to redevelop near the Yucatan Peninsula. 48 hours - 0%. 5 Days - 60%. Current trend, increasing rain chances for Central and South Florida and the Keys.

7am 72

8am 75

9am 79

10 am 83

12pm 86

3 pm 88

5pm 87

8pm 81

10pm 78

11pm 77

Sunrise: 6:26 am

Sunset: 8:23 pm