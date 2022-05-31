Tuesday: Tacos and Tropics

An active sea breeze, partly cloudy skies with late day storms for your Taco Tuesday.
Today: Partly cloudy, hot with late day showers and storms. Chances will average 20-30 percent near and along I-95 while areas between Highway 301 to I-75 will see 40-60 percent chances. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland. Wind SE/E 10-15 mph. Mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight with patchy fog late.
Wednesday: Hot and humid under mostly sunny skies. Late day showers, storms, 20-30 percent. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to 70s and patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to 90s. Wind SE/E 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy overnight, patchy fog.
Looking ahead: Hot and dry again Thursday with isolated showers, storms. Hottest day of the week, Friday.
Rip Currents risk: Moderate.
Tropics: Remnants of Tropical Storm Agatha try to redevelop near the Yucatan Peninsula. 48 hours - 0%. 5 Days - 60%. Current trend, increasing rain chances for Central and South Florida and the Keys.
7am 72
8am 75
9am 79
10 am 83
12pm 86
3 pm 88
5pm 87
8pm 81
10pm 78
11pm 77
Sunrise: 6:26 am
Sunset: 8:23 pm