75º

LIVE

Weather

Tuesday: Tacos and Tropics

Increasing chances for tropical development near the Yucatan

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
TODAY

An active sea breeze, partly cloudy skies with late day storms for your Taco Tuesday.

Today:  Partly cloudy, hot with late day showers and storms.  Chances will average 20-30 percent near and along I-95 while areas between Highway 301 to I-75 will see 40-60 percent chances.  Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland.  Wind SE/E 10-15 mph.  Mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight with patchy fog late.

Wednesday:  Hot and humid under mostly sunny skies.  Late day showers, storms, 20-30 percent.  Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to 70s and patchy fog.  Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to 90s.  Wind SE/E 10-15 mph.  Partly cloudy overnight, patchy fog.

Looking ahead:  Hot and dry again Thursday with isolated showers, storms.  Hottest day of the week, Friday.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

Tropics:  Remnants of Tropical Storm Agatha try to redevelop near the Yucatan Peninsula.  48 hours - 0%.  5 Days - 60%.  Current trend, increasing rain chances for Central and South Florida and the Keys.

7am 72

8am 75

9am 79

10 am 83

12pm 86

3 pm 88

5pm 87

8pm 81

10pm 78

11pm 77

Sunrise: 6:26 am

Sunset:  8:23 pm

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

The Morning Show forecaster, comic foil, culinary expert, home improvement expert and beer connoisseur.

email

facebook

twitter