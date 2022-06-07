A toasty Tuesday: Hot and humid with less storm coverage

Hot and humid with limited showers, storms this afternoon. Mostly clear and warm this evening. Heat and humidity will combine for “Feel Like” temperatures near the low 100s.

Tuesday: Hot and mainly dry with limited late day storms, 10-20 percent. Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, mid to upper 80s along our sandy shores. Take shade and water breaks, “Feels Like” temperatures around 97 - 101. Wind W/SE 5-10 mph. Mostly clear and calm overnight with patchy fog.

Wednesday: A hot Hump day! Limited showers, storms continue, 20 percent. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to 70s. Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, upper 80s along our beaches. Mostly clear and mild overnight with patchy fog.

Looking ahead: Hot and mainly dry through Thursday. Showers with storms return Friday, this weekend.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

7am 69

8am 73

9am 78

10 am 83

12pm 87

3 pm 91

5pm 90

8pm 84

10pm 81

11pm 80

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:27 pm