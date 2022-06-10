Friday forecast is like a romance novel, hot and steamy

Happy Fri- yay! We’ll continue our steamy afternoon under partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers, storms south of I-10. Scattered showers and storms have developed closer to Alachua, Putnam, St. Johns and Flagler counties and will continue to track east. Partly cloudy skies tonight with patchy fog overnight.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, mainly south of I-10. Hot and mainly dry for SE GA with scattered showers, storms for NE FL, with more coverage expected for our southern counties, 30-60 percent. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Showers fade late with patchy fog expected.

Saturday: Partly cloudy then scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with showers possible around noon, scattered showers, storms develop after 1 p.m., 50-70 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s with patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Showers fade late under partly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead: Showers with storms continue Sunday. A hot start to the week with limited afternoon storms, driven by the sea breeze.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

5pm 90

8pm 84

10pm 82

11pm 81

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:28 pm