Seasonal start to the week under partly cloudy skies

Sunny, dry and seasonal start to the week. Breezy along the Atlantic, bringing a high risk of Rip Currents and keeping the beaches a little cooler. Temperatures will soar Wednesday through Friday.
Today: Sunny and breezy. Afternoon highs in the lower 90s inland, upper 80s along our beaches. Wind E 10 - 15 mph with occasional gusts. Clear and calm overnight.
Tuesday: Dry under partly cloudy skies. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s inland 70s along our sandy shores. Highs in the low to upper 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Wind ESE 10-15 mph. Mostly clear overnight.
Looking ahead: Above normal temperatures Wednesday through the end of the week. Mid to upper 90s to some tripe digit temperatures expected.
Rip Currents risk: High.
7am 72
8am 76
9am 81
10 am 84
12pm 88
3 pm 90
5pm 88
8pm 81
10pm 79
11pm 78
Sunrise: 6:25 am
Sunset: 8:31 pm