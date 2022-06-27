Happy lawns and gardens, showers, storms increase this week

The onshore wind returns this week with and increase in the chance of afternoon showers, storms. Partly cloudy today with a slight chance of isolated showers, storms developing around 10 a.m. - 11a.m. through around 2 p.m. near and along I-95. Near seasonal afternoon highs will kick off the work week.

Today: Partly cloudy with a few showers, storms possible after 10 a.m. through around 2 p.m., 20 - 40 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s inland, 80s along our sandy shores. Wind E/SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers, storms. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Becoming partly cloudy with showers, storms developing after 2 p.m., 30-50 percent. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland, upper 80s along the beaches. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: An unsettled pattern through the week with scattered showers, storms, mainly during the afternoon, early evening.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

7am 65

8am 70

10am 83

11am 85

12pm 87

3 pm 90

5pm 88

8pm 83

10pm 81

11pm 80

Sunrise: 6:27 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm