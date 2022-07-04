Mother Nature’s fireworks before our rocket light the night sky

Near seasonal afternoon highs under partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers with storms will develop this afternoon, along the sea breeze, just west of I-95. Mother Nature will display her fireworks as early as noon with some lingering between Highway 301 to I-75 through 9 p.m. Mild overnight with patchy fog forming in areas that receive rain.

Today: Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy after 2 p.m. Scattered showers with storms will form near and along I-95 then move inland through sunset, 50-60 percent. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s along our beaches. Mild overnight with patchy fog. Wind SW/SE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with less shower, storm coverage. Mild morning with patchy fog. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms, 20-50 percent, better chances west of I-95. Near seasonal afternoon highs, low 90s inland, upper 80s along our sandy shores. Partly cloudy overnight with light patchy fog. Wind SW/ SE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Shifting wind will bring scattered showers, storms back to I-95 and the beaches late this week.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

7am 74

8am 78

10am 85

11am 87

12pm 89

3 pm 92

5pm 90

8pm 85

10pm 83

11pm 82

Sunrise: 6:30 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm